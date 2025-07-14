Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets PM Modi: Key Issues Discussed and Future Plans

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought guidance on various subjects related to the development of Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its support in the state’s development and stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand is ready to play an effective role in the vision of a Developed India by 2047.

The Chief Minister said that all Indians feel proud that 27 countries across the world have conferred their highest civilian honor upon the Prime Minister. He presented to the Prime Minister a replica of the Kartik Swami Temple, a coffee table book on the Adi Kailash Yatra, and local products from Uttarakhand including ghee from Kanar (Dharachula), red rice from Purola, Basmati rice, black cumin (Kala Jeera), Gandhrayan herb, Jambu herb, and local honey.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned departments for infrastructure development of Haridwar Ganga Corridor, Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, and Sharda Corridor in Champawat, similar to the master plans implemented in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, with financing through CSR funds.

He also urged the Prime Minister to instruct the concerned ministries for:

• Developing Nepa Farm in Udham Singh Nagar into a semiconductor hub by attracting semiconductor industries,

• Extending the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut up to Haridwar,

• Including route construction provisions in the Tanakpur-Bageshwar and Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail projects.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the upcoming Nanda Raj Jat Yatra to be held in Uttarakhand in 2026 and said that environmentally friendly infrastructure must be developed for its smooth conduct. He invited the Prime Minister to attend this grand Himalayan pilgrimage to be held in August 2026 and requested a financial assistance of ₹400 crore from the Centre for the same.

Regarding the Mahakumbh to be held in Haridwar in 2027, the Chief Minister said preparations have already begun. For the successful organization of the Mahakumbh, several works including repair of bridges, parking facilities, electricity, drinking water, toilets, transportation, and pedestrian paths for devotees need to be undertaken. He requested financial assistance of ₹3,500 crore from the Central Government.

The Chief Minister also requested the approval of a DPR worth ₹1,015 crore under the RDSS scheme for undergrounding HT and LT power lines and automating the power system in Rishikesh and Haridwar.

He mentioned that the state government is working to restore the unique heritage site Chaurasi Kutiya, near Rishikesh, to its original form. The required funding has already been arranged. He requested the approval of this proposal by the National Board for Wildlife.

To link glacier-fed rivers with rain-fed rivers, he informed the Prime Minister that a preliminary proposal for the Pindar-Kosi link project has been prepared. If the glacier-fed Pindar River is connected to the rain-fed Kosi, Gagas, Gomti, and Garud rivers, about 2 lakh people in 625 villages of Bageshwar, Almora, and Nainital districts would benefit from improved drinking water and irrigation. Additionally, cities like Garud, Kausani, Dwarahat, Ranikhet, and Almora would have better water supply for over 1.25 lakh people. The Chief Minister requested that this project be taken up under a special scheme of the Government of India.

He also urged the Prime Minister to approve the development of five hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 596 MW, based on the recommendations of the committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, Government of India.

The Prime Minister enquired in detail about the Char Dham Yatra, Adi Kailash Yatra, Nanda Raj Jat Yatra, upcoming Mahakumbh in Haridwar, and the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of full support from the Central Government for the development of Uttarakhand.