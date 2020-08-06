Children not even safe at home, need instant justice: Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi: In wake of the brutal sexual assault on a minor girl in Delhi, the mother of December 16, 2012, gang-rape victim 'Nirbhaya' said there is "no fear of law in the criminals" and "instant justice" is needed to deal with them.

"The brutal sexual assault on a minor girl in Delhi's Paschim Vihar is an example of the brazenness of the criminals who did not even spare a child inside her house. The culprits should be brought to book immediately," Asha Devi told IANS.

Nirbhaya's mother said she was shocked to read the ordeal of the 12-year-old in a newspaper on Thursday.

Asha Devi, who struggled for years to bring to justice the rapists and murderers of her daughter, said: "I know how it feels for a mother when her child is in the hospital struggling to survive after a gruesome sexual assault. I struggled for almost eight years for justice to my daughter. I did not rest nor leave the case until finally the convicts were hanged."

The four men, convicted of Nirbhaya's gang rape and murder inside a bus on December 16, 2012, were hanged in March this year. There were six accused in the case but one had committed suicide in jail while one was a minor, who has already served his term.

"I thought that the punishment would bring a desirable change in the society but I can read so many cases of rape and sexual assault in the newspapers even now. Even during lockdown, reports of rape and sexual assault surfaced raising serious questions on the security of women," Asha Devi told IANS.

The 12-year-old was sexually and physically assaulted in her house in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday while she was alone. The girl suffered injuries on her head and body during the brutal assault with a sharp-edged object. She has been referred to AIIMS where her condition is said to be critical.

As the girl struggles to survive the trauma and physical and sexual assault, the Delhi Police has formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. The CCTV of the area where the assault took place is being examined to get some clues.

Nirbhaya's mother emphasised that instant justice is the key to stop crime against women and children.

"Only instant justice can bring some change in the minds of the criminals. They should know that they can't just go and languish in jail rather than get served instant justice. Only then the criminals will fear the law," Asha Devi said.

She said that she was also appalled how some NGOs and many other organisations put up resistance and hurdles when it comes to bringing sexual offenders to justice.

"I am surprised that several NGOs and organisations cite human rights when it comes to providing justice to the sexual offenders. I have been through all this. I wish this does not happen with this girl who is admitted in the hospital and struggling for her life," she said.