China deploys high altitude artillery guns in Tibet

New Delhi: China has deployed high altitude artillery guns in Tibet amid the ongoing border tension with India in eastern Ladakh. "The artillery guns, at an altitude of 4,600 meters, are deployed in Tibet general areas since last week of July," sources said.

It was also revealed that China has deployed its '150 Light Combined Arms Brigade of 77 Combat Command' in Tibet Military District.

China has increased deployment of forces manifold in the Tibet region and has positioned the Combined Arms Brigade in deep areas near the Line of Actual Control with India.

China has positioned troops, artillery and armour in three sectors of Line of Actual Control - western (Ladakh), middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal) and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal).