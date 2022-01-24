China's PLA has found 'missing' Arunachal boy: Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday said the "missing boy" from Arunachal Pradesh was found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the due procedure was being followed for his return. "The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, said. Earlier, the Indian Army sought assistance from China's People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return the boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army, informed Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer.

"17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO tweeted on Thursday.

Miram Taron, a native of Zido village in the district, was allegedly kidnapped on January 18 from a jungle in Siyungla area, where he had gone hunting along with his friend Jhonny Yaying (27), Upper Siang DC Shaswat Saurabh stated.

Bishing is the last Indian village near the Sino-Indian border, located along the left bank of Siang river. The village is around 260 km from Yingkiong, the district headquarters.