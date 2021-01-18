Chinese village in disputed region of Arunachal 

New Delhi: China is undertaking construction work along the border areas, the Indian government said on Monday while categorically stressing that all developments having a bearing on India's security are being closely watched.

Acknowledging the reports of construction by the Chinese along the Arunachal Pradesh border, the Ministry of External Affairs said "We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India."

China built a new village, consisting of 101 homes, in Arunachal Pradesh, about 4.5 km "within Indian territory of the de facto border", NDTV reported while citing satellite imagery from Planet Labs, a private US-based imaging company.

The village is located on the banks of Tsari Chu river in Upper Subansiri district, an area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This was the same area where five people were detained by Chinese troops last September.

Comparing two satellite images provided by Planet Labs, NDTV reported the village had been built sometime in the past 15 months. The first image, from August 26, 2019, did not show any construction activity, while the second, from November 1, 2020, depicted the village with dozens of rows of small and medium-sized structures and roads. The MEA said that they are taking all the necessary measures to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border," the ministry said.

The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh, the ministry said.

"The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry stressed.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on January 15 had stated the forces are maintaining a high level of operational readiness to deal with all eventualities along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control, from eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.