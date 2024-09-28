CII MSME FinFest held in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised its maiden edition of CII MSME FinFest 2024 at Jharsuguda. The First Edition CII MSME FinFest2024focused on the overarching theme of ‘Empowering MSMEs: Access to Credit”, a credit linkageprogramme for MSMEs aimed to bridge the gap between MSMEs and financial institutions, ensuringeasier access to credit and financial services. Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council andChairman, SNM Group said, “CII has been working towards creating and sustaining anenvironment which is conducive to the growth of industry in the State, partnering industry andgovernment alike through advisory and consultative processes. The MSME sector is the backbone ofour economy, contributing significantly to GDP growth, industrial output and exports. The CII MSMEFinFest created a platform for the MSMEs to connect with the banks and financial institution, with aspecial focus on strengthening and building the MSMEs ecosystem in the State.”

Anil Kumar Singh, Chairman, CII West Odisha Zonal Council, andPresident & Wholetime Director, JSW BPSL said, “Odisha has immense potential for growth insectors like metals, agro-processing, textiles, chemicals, tourism and emerging industries such asrenewable energy, electric vehicles, IT and electronics. Its strategic location, skilled workforceandrobust infrastructure support a thriving startup ecosystem with advanced policies, seed funding,mentorship and more .”

Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, who was the chief guest, highlighted the significance of the CII in the development of the State.The economicgrowth of Odisha will rely on the success of small entrepreneurs and businesses. Heappealed to CII to provide valuable input from the large scale industries to create a roadmap that willcontribute to Odisha’s economy, aligning it with India’s overall growth.