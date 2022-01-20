“Circuit House” to be virtually inaugrated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow

New Delhi: "Circuit House" built in Somnath, Gujarat which costed around 30 crore will be virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tomorrow.

He will also address on the occasion of this inauguration. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad visit the Somnath temple every year.

The existing government facility was far away from the temple so there was a need for a new circuit house was felt .The new circuit house has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath temple.

It is equipped with top class amenities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference rooms, auditorium halls etc. The landscaping has been done in such a way that every room has an ocean view.