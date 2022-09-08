Citizens, vendors all set to welcome Kartavya Path

New Delhi: The much-anticipated revamp Rajpath is set for the big unveiling on Thursday. A day ahead of the inauguration of Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), Hans India visited the site and spoke with the general public on the completion of Project Vista and the relaunch of the iconic stretch.

The view of Kartavya Path gives the essence of the old stretch of Rajpath but with a modernised look. The grand reopening of the path will be done by PM Narendra Modi. Centre has advised nearby offices to close offices post lunch hours, as the inauguration will take place at 7pm. Based on the glance from the Central Secretariat metro station, the road appears to be wider, cleaner and greener.

Modi's highly ambitious project kicked off in September 2019, aimed at revamping the 3-km long stretch of Rajpath, along with redevelopment of North and South block which involves common Central Secretariat to house all ministries and establishment of new Parliament building.

The project began with initial hiccups with Covid-19 pandemic setting in soon after the commencement of the reconstruction, it also drew much criticism from Opposition parties and public figures. The total cost of the Central Vista project has been estimated at Rs. 13,450 crores.

The stretch of Rajpath has been a major tourist attraction in Delhi for decades, hosted many Republic Day parades, protests and also provided livelihood opportunities to small vendors. After the project took off nearly 2.5 years ago, small businessmen such as tourist photographers, street food vendors, toy sellers were left in a perplexed situation as the site was completely shut down for public access. On an average, over 10,000 tourists and local residents throng the stretch from Central Secretariat to India Gate.

The new Kartavya Path will have designated space for vendors, thereby giving adequate space for the general public to walk around and public transport to move without hindrance.

54-year-old Jeetu Singh, a tourist photographer expressed happiness and eagerness on the reopening of the iconic road and hoped for the livelihoods of small vendors. Jeetu has been a photographer at the site for over 15 years and said that not only the sudden closure of Rajpath cost their livelihoods, but the onset of Covid-19 pandemic also left them with little option to earn a daily livelihood.

"I was skeptical when the project started here since street vendors and photographers were not allowed to come anywhere near the construction site. For years tourists have been posing infront of the India Gate. But when the site was barred to the general public, I still managed to create a little space where I can photograph tourists who wish to have India Gate in their background," Jeetu said.

Now that the site is no longer surrounded by huge barricades, the view of the Rajpath is clearer than ever. Jeetu is hopeful that not only the tourism level will be back at the site but will increase manifolds. But it is not only vendors who are looking forward to returning to the iconic Kartavya Path but the residents of Delhi who are eager to experience the new amenities that have been put in place. 24-year-old Meena Sharma says that while the spot has had its historic moments, to the general public it has served as the ideal spot for relaxing, sports corner for the young ones, and a picnic space for families.

Ahead of the inauguration, the central government has said in an official statement has said, "Kartavya Path to exhibit improved public spaces and facilities including lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, improved signages, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks

The statement further says, "It symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. The Prime Minister will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion. These steps are in line with the Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'."

The revamped Kartavya Path will also have new pedestrian underpasses, better parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting. It also includes sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy efficient lighting systems, among others.