CJI endorses Justice Sanjiv as successor

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI)DY Chandrachud has set in motion the process of appointment of his successor after he recommended the name of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most judge after the outgoing CJI, to the Centre. According to sources, CJI Chandrachud had on Wednesday written a letter of recommendation to the Union Law Ministry naming Justice Khanna as his successor. Justice Khanna is set to become the 51st CJI on November 11.

Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna will superannuate on May 13, 2025, making it a tenure of little over six months. Justice Khanna was elevated as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006.

Born on May 14, 1960, he studied law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University. Some of the notable judgments of Justice Khanna in the Supreme Court include upholding the use of Electronic Voting Machines in elections, saying the devices were secure and eliminated booth capturing and bogus voting. He was also part of the five-judge bench that declared the electoral bond scheme, meant for funding of political parties, as unconstitutional.

Justice Khanna was a part of the five-judge bench, which upheld the Centre's 2019 decision abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Justice Khanna, who is the senior-most judge after the outgoing CJI, and the executive chairman of the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA), had granted interim bail to the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam cases, for campaigning in Lok Sabha elections.