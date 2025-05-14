CJI Khanna demits office amid resounding farewell

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave a resounding farewell to Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office as the 51st Chief Justice of India, amid warm wishes and greetings for a great future.

CJI Khanna, CJI-designate Justice BR Gavai and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar gathered in a thickly crowded Courtroom 1 for the Ceremonial Bench proceedings. The event witnessed a broad cross-section of the legal fraternity, from Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to several Senior Advocates and young members of the Bar, conveying their adulation for CJI Khanna.

Justice Gavai termed his predecessor as a gentleman to the core in every sense, whose humility and calm demeanour always stood out in the Court.

His verdicts reflected sensitivity towards human rights. The CJI-designate hailed the recent Full Court decision to publish the assets of the judges, stating that it showed CJI Khanna’s ‘penchant’ for transparency. The CJI said Justice Gavai would turn out to be an excellent Chief Justice, who would uphold the institution, the fundamental rights, and the basic doctrines of law.

Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said the 51st CJI carried forward the legacy of his uncle and former Supreme Court judge, Justice HR Khanna, with an essence of intuition and keen understanding. There was no branch of law in which Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s clarity of thought was not evident from this side of the Bench (the Bar).

The CJI’s encouragement of young advocates, urging them to take the floor and argue, embodied the very best qualities of a judge. He represented what truly mattered in the judiciary.

While the Supreme Court was saddened by his departure, both the Bar and the Bench realised that when Justice Khanna would wake up tomorrow, he would face a new day after 20 years of a habit.

Attorney General R Venkataramani hailed the simplicity reflected in the verdicts of CJI Khanna, stating that he strove to uphold liberties and institutional integrity. SG Mehta showered praises on the CJI for delivering crisp judgments and giving a patient hearing to everyone. He said the CJI made his uncle Justice HR Khanna proud today.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju referred to an article published recently by a leading legal news website about CJI Khanna’s legacy. Citing the article, the ASG said the CJI quietly defended the Constitution through trials by fire. He took firm decisions to protect liberty and restored the trust of the public in the judiciary without chasing legacy or limelight.