Clashes at temple in Canada, Trudeau says unacceptable

Ottawa : Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added. Taking to X, Trudeau thanked the local authorities for the swift response to protect the community and probe this incident.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton's Hindu Sabha temple by "anti-India" elements. This incident disrupted a consular event co-organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir and the Indian consulate.

In its statement, the High Commission remarked, “We have seen violent disruption today (November 3), orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.”