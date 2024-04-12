Class 11 Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad High-Rise Plunge

A tragic incident unfolded in Ghaziabad as a Class 11 student allegedly took his own life by jumping off a high-rise building in the ATS Advantage Society within the Indirapuram police station area. The incident, which took place between 8 and 9 pm on Thursday, has left the community reeling in shock.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Nav Khanna, was found at the scene of the incident. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Swatantra Kumar Singh provided insight into the events leading up to the tragedy, mentioning that Khanna was last seen on the 24th floor of the building in the company of two friends.

Following the incident, Khanna was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals, unfortunately, pronounced him deceased. Adding to the heartbreak, authorities discovered a suicide note among Khanna's belongings. The note, purportedly authored by Khanna, contained haunting words: "I fear suicide does not fail. Floor 24th, death confirmed."

Despite the distressing contents of the letter, ACP Singh refrained from divulging further details, stating, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we are probing all angles."

Khanna's companions recounted the moments leading up to the tragic event, indicating that he had informed them of descending to attend to some tasks. Shortly afterward, they were confronted with the shocking reality of his fall.

Investigations are underway to piece together the sequence of events leading to Khanna's fatal decision. Authorities are meticulously examining CCTV footage from the vicinity to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the wake of this devastating loss, Khanna's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter to uncover any underlying factors contributing to this heartbreaking outcome.