Class 9 student gangraped in Bengal, 1 arrested

Bardhaman (WB): A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly gangraped in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, following which one of the two accused has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Amarun Bazaar in Bhatar police station area on Thursday evening when the class 9 student went out to the market, an officer said. The arrested accused is an e-rickshaw driver and an acquaintance of the girl. On the day of the incident, he saw her walking towards the market and offered to drop her there. But on the way, another accused got on the vehicle and the duo took the girl to a deserted place and gangraped her, he said.

The accused duo left her at the spot and fled, following which she returned to the market and told the locals about the incident, who told informed her guardians, the officer said, adding that the survivor is undergoing treatment at Bhatar Hospital. The girl's family lodged a police complaint, following which the e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, he said. The arrested accused was produced before Bardhaman POCSO Court, which sent him to three days in police custody, the officer added.