Class X student stabbed by classmate, succumbs

Jaipur : In a tragic turn of events, a Class 10 student who was stabbed by his classmate at a government school in Udaipur on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The 15-year-old student, identified as Devraj Mochi, sustained severe injuries after being stabbed by his classmate following an altercation on Friday. He was admitted to the MB Hospital where his condition deteriorated at around 3 p.m. on Monday.

As soon as the news of his demise was confirmed by the doctors, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the hospital, officials said.

Violence broke out in the city after the stabbing incident when nearly half-a-dozen cars were set on fire by an angry mob, while incidents of stone pelting were also reported from certain parts of the city.

As per reports, the students were from different communities which led to tension in the city.

District Collector Arvind Poswal and Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal held a meeting with the hospital administration at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday, following which the SP instructed to build barricades outside the Emergency ward for security purposes.

Entry of people has been barred at both the main gates of the hospital.

As per sources, at around 2 p.m., Devraj’s sister Suhani and a cousin had tied rakhi to him after obtaining approval from the District Collector, praying for his long life.

Police forces have also been deployed in different parts of the city to prevent any untoward incident, while the internet ban has also been extended till 10 p.m. to stop the spread of rumours.

SP Goyal and other officers are monitoring the security arrangements on the hospital premises.