Close shave at Kolkata airport as IndiGo aircraft hits AI aircraft

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered probe into an incident at Kolkata Airport where an Indigo plane grazed against a stationary Air India Express aircraft while taxing.

The incident caused a delay for IndiGo flight 6E 6152 heading to Darbhanga, but passengers were accommodated on another aircraft. Both IndiGo pilots have been off-rostered, and the flights have been grounded for thorough inspection. "We have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and both the pilots of IndiGo airlines have been off-rostered," DGCA official said.