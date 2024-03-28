Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Close shave at Kolkata airport as IndiGo aircraft hits AI aircraft
Highlights
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered probe into an incident at Kolkata Airport where an Indigo plane grazed against a stationary Air India Express aircraft while taxing.
The incident caused a delay for IndiGo flight 6E 6152 heading to Darbhanga, but passengers were accommodated on another aircraft. Both IndiGo pilots have been off-rostered, and the flights have been grounded for thorough inspection. "We have ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and both the pilots of IndiGo airlines have been off-rostered," DGCA official said.
