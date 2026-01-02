Close shave for 40 picnickers

Berhampur: What could have turned into a New Year eve nightmare ended as a chilling reminder of fate’s fragile thread, as more than 40 picnickers had a narrow escape after the front wheel of their bus detached on a busy highway in Ganjam district.

The incident occurred at around 1.40 pm on December 31 near Ganianala chowk under Digapahandi police limits on State Highway No. 17. The bus was ferrying a group of cheerful revellers from Chandbali in Bhadrak district, who were on their way to Puri after celebrating the season at various picnic spots in Ganjam, including at the famed Taptapani hot springs.

The bus lurched violently as its front wheel broke free, dragging the vehicle for nearly 200 metres along the road. Moments of sheer panic engulfed the passengers as the bus swayed unpredictably, threatening to overturn at any moment. Screams filled the air, prayers were whispered and time seemed to stand still.

Providence, however, smiled upon the travellers. Displaying remarkable presence of mind, the driver managed to bring the speeding bus under control and guided it to a halt, averting what could have been a tragedy. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. Digapahandi police station IIC Prashant Kumar Patra attributed the mishap to the old vehicle and poor maintenance. The episode has once again raised serious concerns over the mechanical fitness of private buses plying on State highways, especially during festive seasons when roads are crowded with holidaymakers. As the picnickers counted their blessings and resumed their journey with shaken hearts, the narrow escape stood as a stark warning—celebration must never come at the cost of safety.