Cloud seeding essential to tackle pollution: CM Rekha
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that cloud seeding is essential for the national capital as it could play a key role in controlling rising pollution levels during the winter season. Speaking about a successful test run of the experiment carried out on Thursday, Gupta said, “Cloud seeding is something that has never happened before. We want to carry out this trial over the city as it could help reduce air pollution.”
“We believe this technology will be successful. It can be used to tackle environmental challenges in the future, especially those faced during the winter months,” she added.
On Thursday night, Gupta said in a post on X that a successful trial of the project was conducted in the Burari area.
“For the first time in Delhi, preparations have been completed to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding, marking a significant technological milestone in the capital's fight against air pollution. Experts on Thursday successfully conducted a trial test in the Burari area,” she wrote.
Officials said that during the trial, small amounts of silver iodide and sodium chloride -- compounds used to induce artificial rain -- were released from an aircraft.
However, there was limited moisture in the air, less than 20 per cent. Cloud seeding typically requires a moisture level of around 50 per cent, which meant no rainfall occurred in the area.