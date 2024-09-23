Live
Just In
CM inaugurates health fair in Keonjhar
On the second day of his visit to his hometown Keonjhar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated a mega health fair and flagged-off 13 medical unit vehicles.
The fair featured a health camp, an eye check-up camp and a distribution event for tricycles, Braille kits, hearing and other aids for the specially abled.Specialists in neurology, cardiology, surgery, urology, nephrology, psychiatry, paediatrics and orthopaedics from Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital, Dharanidhar Naik Medical College and SCB Medical College participated in the health camp, providing free treatment to patients. Overall, around 4,000 people in the district benefited from the health camps.
Additionally, 923 beneficiaries received wheelchairs, bicycles, walkers, Braille kits, hearing aids, knee belts and knee caps during the third camp, which was organised in partnership with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.
After listening to residents’ health concerns at the Chief Minister’s grievance cell, Majhi expressed his intention to implement new measures for people. He announced plans to organise similar health camps in each district headquarter, emphasising the State government’s commitment to providing quality medical services.