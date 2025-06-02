CM launches year-long campaign against drugs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday launched a year-long State-wide campaign against drugs and intoxicants and asserted that awareness is the only solution to prevent tobacco-related deaths in the country. Majhi launched the campaign at the State-level programme held on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’.

“About 1.4 million people lose their lives in India every year due to tobacco use. Among the deaths reported in the country every year due to various causes, about 10 per cent are due to tobacco use alone,” he said. Stating that it was time for the public, especially the youth, to take this issue seriously, Majhi appealed to all to join the awareness campaign against intoxicants and drugs.

“I call upon all to take a resolution to adopt a life free from addiction. Say no to tobacco, say yes to life,” he said. The awareness campaign will continue for about a year across the State from May 31 to June 26 in the first phase, June 26 to August 15 in the second phase, October 2 (third phase) and December 25 to January 15, 2026 in the fourth phase.

The Chief Minister said the door-to-door awareness campaign will create awareness about the ill effects and health hazards of tobacco use. He said people should be made aware that 100 per cent of oral cavity cancer or lung cancer is caused by tobacco and cigarette use. “If the only truth in the world is death, then why should it be painful? Therefore, everyone should adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he said, adding that advertisements of tobacco, cigarettes and drugs are also affecting the youth. He advised people to be careful about these deceptive advertisements.

The Chief Minister also stressed on enforcement to check the prevalence of drug abuse and adulterated liquor. He said joint efforts should be made by Excise, Home Department and Narcotics Control Bureau to take strict action against the culprits.

“Efforts are being made to completely stop the sale of tobacco and drugs by empowering the STF. A new excise policy will be formulated soon to crack down on all types of intoxicants,” the Chief Minister said. At the event, Majhi launched the logo, theme song and handbook of the State-wide awareness campaign.

Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government has, for the first time, launched a comprehensive awareness programme against the use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs. “We will spread this message to the last person of the society. Apart from excise, the participation of other departments and civil society is also needed. The punishment for the offenders under the new Excise Act will be stricter,” he said.

Odisha’s brand ambassador of Nishamukti Abhiyan and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik said it is the responsibility and duty of all to take this campaign to every home. The district collectors and excise officers of all the districts attended the programme virtually.

In another event organised by the Health and Family Welfare department, stress was laid on interdepartmental coordination and public engagement. On this occasion, a signature campaign was launched to involve citizens in pledging their support to a tobacco-free Odisha.

The department also released newly developed IEC (information-education campaign) materials to educate the public, particularly youth and vulnerable communities, on the risks associated with tobacco use.

The event also witnessed the digital launch of the ToFEI (Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions) web application, which will assist schools and colleges in self-assessing and reporting their compliance with national tobacco-free guidelines.