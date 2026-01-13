CM opens trauma care centre

  1. Home
  13 Jan 2026
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday inaugurated a trauma care centre and OPD building at Sambalpur district headquarters hospital. Majhi, who was on a two-day visit to the western district, inaugurated the medical facilities set up at a total cost of Rs 21.28 crore.

He also inaugurated the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.53 crore. Various medical supplies and equipment will be cleaned and sterilised at the department using modern systems, officials said.

The Chief Minister said there is a need to set up trauma care centres in every district due to the increasing number of accidents. “Steps are being taken to open a total of 89 modern trauma care centres in the state. This will reduce the number of deaths and injuries due to accidents, and the injured will get a better treatment facility in time,” he said.

Stating thatthe state government is upgrading various hospitals to strengthen the health infrastructure, he said the new OPD building is also a part of it. Majhi expressed hope that with these new health infrastructures, the people of Sambalpur will be able to get quality and modern services in the healthcaresector.

