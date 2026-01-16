Special Traffic Measures in Nalgonda for Sankranthi Return Journey

Nalgonda district police have implemented special traffic management measures under District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar to facilitate the return journey of travellers heading back to Hyderabad after the Sankranthi festival. With heavy vehicle congestion expected, especially along National Highway 65, authorities have decided to divert traffic to alleviate potential jams around ongoing flyover construction sites known as black spots at Chityal and Peddakaparthi.

SP Pawar emphasised that these actions are designed to ensure a safe and smooth journey for passengers returning to the city from their hometowns.

The following alternative routes have been recommended for motorists:

- From Guntur: Guntur – Miryalaguda – Haliya – Chintapalli – Mal to Hyderabad

- From Macherla: Macherla – Nagarjuna Sagar – Peddaura – Chintapalli – Mal to Hyderabad

- From Nalgonda: Nalgonda – Marriguda Bypass – Munugodu – Narayanapur – Choutuppal (NH-65) to Hyderabad

- From Vijayawada: Kodad – Huzurnagar – Miryalaguda – Haliya – Chintapalli – Mal to Hyderabad

In the event of traffic congestion, vehicles will be redirected from Chityal via Bhongir.

During the Sankranthi festivities, an influx of people returning to Hyderabad has led to significant traffic congestion at toll plazas, particularly at the Pantangi toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. Over the past five days, more than 300,000 vehicles have navigated this route, with approximately 204,000 travelling from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada. On Saturday alone, over 71,000 vehicles were recorded. Despite long queues at the Pantangi toll plaza, traffic continued to flow smoothly, thanks to expedited FASTag scanning and additional service counters.