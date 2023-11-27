CM Patnaik launches LAccMi bus service in Rayagada district

Rayagada: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched LAccMi (Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative) bus service in Rayagada district to boost rural economy and improve connectivity.

Addressing a gathering, Naveen said communication is the only means of development and progress. The Chief Minister said his government came to know the requirement of the people from the CMO grievance meetings. Now the children can easily go to schools and colleges, working women to offices, farmers to markets and patients to hospitals, he added.

Naveen said a total of 52 buses will run to connect all 182 gram panchayats in the district. The Chief Minister said he was optimistic that the affordable bus service will bring change in the lives of people in Rayagada district. “This is likely to transform our rural transport system. The buses will now connect from one village to another, improve social bonding and strengthen the rural economy,” he said.

There will be 300 bus stops for LAccMi scheme buses. Under the provisions of the scheme, a woman can travel from gram panchayat headquarters to block headquarters at a fare of Rs 5. In the first phase, 40 buses will run to connect 130 panchayats.

The objective of the programme is to improve the local transport system and promote tourism and regional economy. The Chief Minister said the State government is investing Rs 90 crore in Rayagada district under ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ programme.