CM plants sapling in Raikala
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on Sunday for promoting environmental conservation.
During his visit to Raikala village in Keonjhar district, Majhi planted a sapling, symbolising a call for community involvement in nurturing the environment.
He urged citizens to unite in planting trees as a gesture of love and respect for the motherland.
Majhi emphasised planting trees for pregnant mothers under the hashtag #EkPedMaaKeNaam.
The campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day on June 5.The importance of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative was reinforced by the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.ghlighting the campaign as a powerful example of collective resolve, Modi praised its role in mobilising nationwide support for environmental efforts.