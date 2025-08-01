CM Rekha Gupta launches door-to-door cleanliness drive; says Delhi needs new Secretariat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a month-long door-to-door cleanliness campaign from Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Kashmiri Gate, aiming to improve sanitation and workplace conditions across the national Capital.

The campaign will be conducted across all districts of Delhi and involve active participation from government officials, civic agencies, and local communities.

Leading by example, the Chief Minister personally took part in the cleanliness drive by sweeping the premises at the ISBT, where she also inspected the condition of the offices and public facilities.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating infrastructure and unhygienic conditions at government offices, CM Gupta said, "If our officers are working in such conditions, how will they benefit anyone? Water is dripping from here, and this is where an officer’s chair is placed. This is the kind of furniture provided, where people are expected to sit and work."

While inspecting the ISBT office area, the Chief Minister was visibly dissatisfied with the poor maintenance and lack of basic facilities, calling for immediate structural reforms and better upkeep of public infrastructure.

In a significant announcement during the campaign launch, CM Gupta said the capital urgently requires a new secretariat building.

"Delhi needs a new Secretariat. From today itself, we will begin identifying suitable locations so that all departments can operate from a single place," she stated.

The month-long campaign will focus not only on residential and commercial areas but also on government buildings, transport hubs, and public service offices, aiming to set a new standard for urban cleanliness in the national Capital.

The Chief Minister urged citizens and officials alike to treat cleanliness as a shared responsibility. The initiative is being coordinated with municipal bodies and is expected to involve schoolchildren, Non-Government Organisations, Resident Welfare Associations, and volunteers in the coming weeks.