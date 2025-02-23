CM Rekha Gupta meets Amit Shah, chairs BJP meet on eve of Delhi Assembly session

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah before chairing a meeting of BJP's legislature party on the eve of the first session of the new Assembly that is likely to see the tabling of a key CAG report on the first day of the session itself.

Among the firsts associated with the coming session, is the fact that both the Leader of the House and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly will be women. The session will see the BJP MLAs occupy treasury benches for the first time in 27 years while the AAP will occupy the Opposition benches for the first time in 11 years.

During her meeting with HM Shah, the Chief Minister elaborated on the steps taken by the new government during the first few days in office to deliver on the electoral promises, including Yamuna cleaning, the introduction of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme and repair of broken roads, said a party leader.

She also sought suggestions from HM Shah on the 100-day execution plan that the BJP government has set out to prepare to deliver 'Modi ki Guarantees'.

CM Gupta also informed him about the instructions given to officials to draft guidelines for the enrolment of beneficiaries of the Rs 2,500 per month scheme for women.

The blueprint for the scheme is also likely to be discussed in the session as CM Gupta is focussed on launching it before March 8, as mandated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister addressed the BJP legislature party meeting to devise a strategy on how to confront the Opposition AAP over the findings of the CAG report on the liquor policy scam which is purported to have pointed to a Rs 2,026 crore loss to the exchange.

"The attempt is to introduce the CAG report in the first sitting to expose the corrupt and silence the Opposition AAP," said an aide of CM Gupta.

The first day of the session is likely to see the election of a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker, along with the swearing-in of legislators, followed by tabling of the CAG report on the now-scrapped liquor policy.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena appointed Gandhi Nagar legislator Arvinder Singh Lovely as the pro-tem Speaker of the Delhi Assembly to chair the proceedings in the first sitting of the new 70-member House.

The Assembly sittings during the session are likely to take place on February 24, 25 and 26.

Earlier, AAP MLA from Kalkaji and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly during a legislature party meeting.

Atishi, who served as the CM for 152 days, also reiterated AAP's commitment to holding the new government accountable, particularly on promises made to women.