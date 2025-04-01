CM Rekha to table CAG report on air pollution today

New Delhi : Glitchesin ‘Pollution Under Control’ certification for vehicles and entry of polluting trucks into Delhi may come up for discussion in the Assembly on Tuesday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepares to table a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report ‘exposing’ failures of the previous AAP government in cleaning the city’s toxic air.

CM Gupta will table the report of the central government auditor on the 'Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi' which will shed light on Arvind Kejriwal’s performance on the front till March 31, 2021.

This will be the third CAG report to be tabled by the BJP government in the Assembly since coming to power. On earlier occasions, the government tabled reports on the health sector and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Till Friday, the Assembly discussed a CAG report on the financial mismanagement at the DTC and referred it to the Committee on Government Undertakings to submit its report within three months.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Transport Department and DTC must also submit their Action Taken Note to the Legislative Secretariat within one month.

The discussion on DTC in the Assembly was held in the absence of AAP legislators who walked out or were suspended from the proceedings by the Speaker for unruly behaviour.

“The Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation for the year ended March 31, 2022” was tabled by the Chief Minister on March 24.

The CAG report on DTC exposed mismanagement and negligence in public transport between 2016 and 2022 under the AAP government and the alleged waste of crores of rupees of taxpayers due to a policy paralysis. The House held a detailed discussion on the CAG report presented regarding the “Functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation".