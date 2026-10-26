CM Satheesan backs low cost SMA drug, praises Health Department in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, on Monday strongly defended the state government’s decision to provide an Indian made, low cost medicine to children suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), dismissing the Opposition’s criticism and praising the Health Department.

“What is wrong with selling medicines at a lower price to poor children?” CM Satheesan asked in the Assembly.

He questioned whether the Opposition’s objection was to the sharp reduction in the cost of treatment, saying a 12 day supply of the medicine that costs around Rs 6.5 lakh was now available for Rs 15,000.

The Chief Minister congratulated Health Minister K. Muraleedharan and the Health Department for making the medicine available at a much lower price.

The issue has triggered a political controversy after packets of an Indian made generic medicine supplied to children at the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram were found to carry the labels Physician Sample and For Clinical Trials Only.

The labels raised concerns among parents, who feared that their children were being given medicines meant for trials.

The Opposition, including three former Health Ministers from the CPI(M), questioned the safety of the medicine and the procedures followed in its procurement and distribution.

The government has maintained that the generic medicine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma and marketed as Natsmart, has expert backing and regulatory approval.

The Health Department has said the controversial labels were on sample stock supplied during a temporary shortage.

Muraleedharan told the Assembly that Rs 50 crore remained outstanding in payments for medicines purchased during the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government’s tenure.

He said the government would continue supplying the SMA medicine at a reduced price, arguing that affordable treatment would help more children access the medication.

The minister also took a swipe at his critics, saying he did not have the habit of appointing his daughter-in-law as a cook after becoming a minister.

The dispute has become a major political flashpoint, with the Opposition demanding answers over the labelled medicine and the government insisting that the low cost generic formulation would continue to be supplied.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness.

Treatment is expensive, making access to affordable medicines a major concern for affected families.



