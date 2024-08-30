Live
Just In
CM thanks Centre for two rail lines
Highlights
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning two new railway lines for the State
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning two new railway lines for the State. “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the dream of Odisha is being fulfilled today through the development of Odisha’s railway infrastructure. The project will significantly contribute to Odisha’s transport, tourism and business growth and further accelerate the economic progress of the State,” Majhi said.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extended his thanks to both the leaders for approving the Bargarh Road-Nuapada Road New Line and the Sardega-Valumunda New Double Line Railway Project in the Union Cabinet meeting.
