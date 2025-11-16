CM unveils logo of model school scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unveiled the official logo of the State government’s ambitious “Godabarisha Model School” scheme aimed at strengthening the education system. The initiative seeks to modernise schooling infrastructure and enhance the learning environment for children across the rural regions of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the Godabarisha Model Schools will play a crucial role in providing students with modern, quality and engaging education. “These schools will make learning attractive and effective,” he added. In the first phase, approximately Rs 12,000 crore will be invested to upgrade 2,200 schools under the scheme. This expenditure will be spread over four financial years, from 2025-26 to 2028-29.

Schools will be set up in villages within gram panchayats where at least 5 acres of land and proper connectivity are available. Priority will be given to centrally located large villages fulfilling these criteria. Majhi highlighted that the newly unveiled logo reflects Odia culture and embodies the ideals of renowned educationist Pandit Godabarisha Mishra.

The logo has open book symbolising learning and intellectual awakening, pen nib representing creativity and expression, burning torch signifying knowledge, truth and progress. It has radiating rays denoting morality and enlightenment, circular design symbolising unity, inclusiveness and harmony and three stars representing knowledge, character and service.

The logo is encircled by Odia script reading “Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School” reaffirming the State’s commitment to Odia language and culture. The Chief Minister said the scheme would significantly strengthen educational infrastructure in selected regions.

The model schools will feature modern classrooms, digital learning tools, sports equipment, facilities to ensure basic literacy and numeracy.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the initiative aims to support children socially and academically. The scheme is expected to transform rural education by offering holistic development opportunities, he said.