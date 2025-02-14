  • Menu
CM Yogi lashes at those questioning spending on Mahakumbh-2025

CM Yogi lashes at those questioning spending on Mahakumbh-2025
Lucknow/Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed at those criticising the expenditure of Rs 6,500 crore on the Mahakumbh-2025. On Friday, he stated that the arrangements for the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj have only cost Rs 1,500 crore.

However, this sacred festival is expected to boost the state's economy by over Rs 3 lakh crore. The inspired vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grounded during the Mahakumbh-2025, aims to serve the interests of the people, particularly the youth of the state, and contribute to the concept of a New India.

Adityanath dismissed previous claims made by certain quarters that the site of the Mahakumbh-2025 is Waqf land, clarifying that it is actually a defence land. He added that the land is being leased for the celebrations that have taken place in recent years.


