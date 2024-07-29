Live
Just In
Coaches of Bihar Sampark Kranti Express detach in Samastipur, no injuries
Patna: The passengers of the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express had a narrow escape when the train's coupling broke down near the Repura railway crossing in Samastipur district.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. between Karpoori Gram and Pusa railway stations under the Sonpur division. No one was injured, said the officials.
Raushan Kumar, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Sonpur division, confirmed the incident.
Eyewitnesses reported that the coupling broke in the middle of the train, causing the engine and more than 10 bogies to travel a few kilometres away from the rest of the train.
After the coupling of the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express broke down, the train's guard immediately contacted the driver to stop the train. He also informed senior officials at the nearest Samastipur railway station and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in Sonpur.
An inquiry was initiated following the incident. According to an official, every train is allowed to travel on the route only after proper technical inspections, indicating that some negligence might have occurred in this case.
Senior officials, along with technical teams, quickly reached the spot and rejoined the engine and bogies with the rest of the train. After a one-hour halt, the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express resumed its journey to Delhi. This train operates between Darbhanga and Delhi.