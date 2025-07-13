Coaching institutions culture hindering NEP goals: Dhankhar

Kota: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the coaching centres’ culture was creating hindrances in realisation of the goals and targets of the National Education Policy and causing problems for coaching seeking students and their parents. Delivering his speech at the 4th convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kota (IIIT) here on Saturday, Dhankhar said this culture has been robotising the students that in turn was causing a lot of psychological problems.

The Vice President also questioned the rationale behind the aggressive publicity campaign and highly paid advertisements in the media for the institutions. “Where is this money coming from,” he questioned.

He also made special mention about suicides by coaching-seeking students at institutions in Kota. Dhankhar said: “Those students who did concede defeat in battle for the life were perhaps ignorant of opportunities which were available to them in the country in different arenas including, the space science, blue economy and cyber security”. The Vice President called upon the coaching institutions to convert themselves into “skill centres”.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade also addressed the passing out graduates. The State Education Minister Madan Dilawar and several dignitaries also graced the occasion. The Vice President presented Gold Medals to toppers in different streams/courses.