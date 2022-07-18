Coal India director visits MCL, appreciates performance

Angul: B Veera Reddy, director (technical), Coal India Ltd, has appreciated the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) for excellent performance in production and contributing a major chunk to the country's energy needs.

Reddy, who had arrived on a two-day tour to MCL on Saturday, visited coal mining projects and upcoming infrastructure projects under IB Valley coalfields in Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts.

On his arrival at MCL headquarters,Reddy was greeted by OP Singh, CMD accompanied by directors KR Vasudevan, D(F), Keshav Rao, D(P), Jugal Kumar Borah, D(T/P&P) and CVO PK Patel.Reddy, along with the CMD,chaired a review meeting of the area general managers and heads of the departments.

He lauded consistent performance by team MCL despite various challenges.

"I congratulate you all for your excellent teamwork and ensuring scaled up coal production and enhanced dispatches to meet the growing energy demands of the nation.

Emphasising on the need to innovate in equipment and processes in business operations, Reddy said there was a need to introduce new machines and innovative techniques to improve productivity of underground operations, which are more environment-friendly.

He encouraged team MCL to further improve departmental equipment utilisation up to 80 per cent of capacity. Reddy commended MCL for excellence in corporate social responsibility (CSR).