Cocktail of Covishield-Covaxin given in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi/Lucknow: A group of villagers was given mixed doses of vaccines at a government hospital in UP in an incident that an officer blames on "oversight". Around 20 villagers were given both Covaxin and Covishield. Officials claim no one has faced any adverse health effects and those responsible will be punished. The villagers were injected with Covishield in the first week of April and then given Covaxin as their second dose on May 14.

"This is definitely an oversight. There are no instructions from the government to administer a cocktail of vaccines. So it is an oversight. We had ordered an enquiry. I have asked for an explanation from those who are guilty. We will take whatever action is possible," said Sandeep Chaudhary, CMO of Siddharthnagar.

The Indian Medical Association or IMA has served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of ₹ 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

Revising its Covid-19 clinical management guidelines, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the virus spreads "predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks".

Documents that show the Centre has fixed specific quotas for how much vaccine the Delhi government can directly purchase from manufacturers appear to contradict the liberalised vaccination policy that came into effect on May 1.

In the policy, announced on April 21, the Centre changed its existing guidelines; from being the sole procurer of vaccines, it allowed state governments and private hospitals to directly buy up to 50 per cent of the stock of vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

Despite widespread criticism, the Centre defended the new policy, claiming it is in response to states demanding greater freedom in being able to access vaccines. But documents accessed by NDTV appear to be at odds with that claim.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that vaccines in India were a means for PM Narendra Modi's "personal publicity" rather than a tool to save people's lives.

Accusing the Centre of shifting the onus of vaccination on to Sstates, Priyanka said there is now only PM's photo on the vaccination certificate while the rest of the responsibility has been put on the states.