Coimbatore Corporation Ramps Up Its Effort To Avoid Dengue

In anticipation of the rainy season, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has stepped up its dengue prevention efforts around the city and asked residents to keep their surroundings clean. Following requests from a number of citizens and council members to increase the frequency of fogging operations, the civic body intensified the push.



Meenakshi, a resident of NBC Nagar stated that the fogging by the sanitary staff needs to be enhanced across the city, especially in the water stagnant places, including subways and tunnels. The CCMC has to focus more on fogging in places like sewers, storm drains, and trash bins to get rid of mosquitoes that carry dengue.

In order to check for larva and mosquito breeding in residential areas in all 100 wards of the five zones in the city, 600 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) have been deployed by the civic body. He also noted that the water is immediately drained out and the containers are thoroughly washed before being left outside to dry in the sun, reported The News Indian Express.

He further added that everyone needs to understand that fogging won't solve the problem on its own. People must take responsibility for maintaining a clutter-free and clean environment. Since only adult mosquitoes can be killed by fogging and not larvae, they should remove all unneeded items from our surrounds in order to kill mosquitoes at their source and prevent dengue.

Meanwhile, the larvae are currently being killed by the DBC employees by adding Abate Larvicide to manufactured freshwater containers. From Monday to Saturday, the staff examined over 300 homes, evaluating about 50 homes per day. People should exercise caution and dress children in full-sleeved dresses since Aedes mosquitoes bite most frequently in the morning and evening.