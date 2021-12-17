  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at -1.6 degrees

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at -1.6 degrees
x

Cold wave grips Rajasthan, Fatehpur shivers at -1.6 degrees (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

A cold wave has gripped Rajasthan amid the ongoing winter chill, leading to a big drop in temperatures across the desert state.

Jaipur: A cold wave has gripped Rajasthan amid the ongoing winter chill, leading to a big drop in temperatures across the desert state.

On Thursday night, Fatehpur recorded -1.6 degree Celsius, while Churu registered 2 degrees, Pilani 1.1, Nagaur 3.3, Sikar 5, Bikaner 5.6, Hanumangarh 6, Ganganagar 6.6, Phalodi 8.7, Jaisalmer 7.3, Jalore 8.1 and Alwar 8.2.

The Met Department has warned of the cold wave gripping the state from Friday to December 20.

Officials confirmed that the temperatures will further plunge ranging from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Friday.

The cold wave will affect Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Shriganganagar and Nagaur.

Also, ground frost and a severe cold wave is predicted on Saturday and Sunday in Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Churu, while there will be dense fog in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Shriganganagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X