Trending :
Home  > News > National

Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana
Highlights

Extreme cold wave with dense fog continued in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with the maximum temperature hovering around six-nine notches below...

Chandigarh: Extreme cold wave with dense fog continued in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with the maximum temperature hovering around six-nine notches below average at most places in both the states, including Chandigarh.

The India Meteorological Office here said most parts of Haryana and Punjab were engulfed by a thick blanket of fog in the morning. Later in the day, visibility slightly improved.

Chandigarh saw a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest in both the states with a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a low of 4.1 degrees.

In Punjab, Faridkot saw a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 5.5 degrees in Ludhiana, 5.8 degrees in Patiala and 6.5 degrees in the holy city of Amritsar.

A meteorological department official told IANS that biting cold weather conditions were likely to continue in the region till December 30.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top