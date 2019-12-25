Cold wave intensifies in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Extreme cold wave with dense fog continued in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with the maximum temperature hovering around six-nine notches below average at most places in both the states, including Chandigarh.

The India Meteorological Office here said most parts of Haryana and Punjab were engulfed by a thick blanket of fog in the morning. Later in the day, visibility slightly improved.

Chandigarh saw a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana was the coldest in both the states with a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a low of 4.1 degrees.

In Punjab, Faridkot saw a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 5.5 degrees in Ludhiana, 5.8 degrees in Patiala and 6.5 degrees in the holy city of Amritsar.

A meteorological department official told IANS that biting cold weather conditions were likely to continue in the region till December 30.