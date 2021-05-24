Colour classification of fungal infection misleading: Dr Guleria

New Delhi: As cases of black fungus continue to witness a rise in India, experts said that colour labelling of the fungus was misleading as the colour of fungus could be seen differently if it developed in different areas. Fungal infection is not a communicable disease and its colour could vary for different areas, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Monday.

Guleria classified fungus infection into three types, namely, Mucormycosis, Candida, and Aspergillosis. Mucormycosis is said to be seen occurring mostly in post Covid-19 cases and Aspergillosis is an infection that effects the lungs, he explained during a briefing by the Union health ministry on Monday.

"People with low immunity are infected with Mucormycosis, Candida and Asporogenous infections. These fungi are mainly found in sinuses, nose, bone around eyes, and can enter brain. Occasionally found in lungs (pulmonary Mucormycosis) or in gastrointestinal tract," the AIIMS Director said.

Guleria also spoke about reports suggestion children would be severly impacted from the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the reports were not based on factual data. "It has been said that children will be infected the most in the third wave but Pediatrics Association has said that this is not based on facts. It might not impact children so people should not fear," he said.