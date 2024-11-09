‘Come together & resist’: Pralhad Joshi to K’taka people on Waqf row

Hubballi: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi appealed to the people of Karnataka on Saturday asking them to come together and resist any attempts to snatch their lands.

“Chase them away whosoever lays claims to your lands and properties as Waqf property. If anyone tries to designate your property as Waqf land, you should unite to resist it,” Joshi told media persons in Hubballi.

He advised everyone to regularly check their Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops (RTC) records to ensure no changes are made without their knowledge.

Joshi further suggested that people should continue to monitor their land records until the Congress government is out and the Lok Sabha passes the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He claimed that Congress leaders could potentially seize property through Waqf under their "appeasement politics," and urged people to stay vigilant.

Joshi challenged the Karnataka government, saying that the BJP would end its protests if the 1974 Waqf Gazette Notification was repealed.

He demanded the state government should first revoke this notification and issue an official order prohibiting Wakf notices.

He also visited the family of the farmer who allegedly died by suicide in Haveri district’s Aranagere village. He consoled the bereaved family members of the deceased farmer, conveyed his sympathies and promised them justice.

He emphasised that under Supreme Court directives, properties should only be classified as Waqf if official sale, purchase, or donation documents are verified.

He further that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would have to enforce a strict order to this effect, promising that the BJP would end its protest if these actions were taken.

Joshi also responded to Priyanka Gandhi's recent X post about Waqf land seizures, saying, “Does this mean farmers who lost their lands should stand outside Priyanka Gandhi’s house?”

He criticized Congress leaders for using the issue insensitively and called on them to understand the magnitude of the matter.

The state government is using police force to suppress voices against Waqf land seizures, and also indulging in intimidating farmers and the middle class, he slammed.

He also highlighted that the issuance of Waqf notices continues unabated across the state and questioned whether there is any value to the Chief Minister's directive not to issue new notices.



