Comedian Samay Raina appears before NCW, issues written apology over objectionable remarks

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Samay Raina appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday in connection with objectionable and disrespectful remarks made against women in a recent episode of the digital show “India’s Got Latent.”

The NCW had taken suo-moto cognisance of the matter and summoned Raina for his comments that were deemed offensive and derogatory to women.

The Commission, headed by Chairperson Ms. Vijaya Rahatkar, expressed strong disapproval of the content and reminded Raina of the responsibility that comes with public influence.

During the hearing, Samay Raina submitted a written apology to the Commission, expressing regret for his remarks. He assured the NCW that he had no intention to hurt sentiments and would ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasised the importance of maintaining respect and sensitivity towards women, especially on public and digital platforms. She also directed Raina to refrain from making any such comments going forward and advised him to use his platform to promote awareness around women’s dignity and rights.

Accepting the Commission’s directive, Raina gave a verbal and written commitment to create responsible and respectful content in the future.

He pledged to work on content that promotes awareness of women’s issues and upholds their dignity.

The NCW, in its official statement, reiterated that public figures and influencers carry a significant responsibility in shaping societal attitudes. It added that the Commission continues to monitor content across entertainment and digital media to ensure that women are portrayed respectfully and without prejudice.

This incident is part of the Commission’s broader initiative to hold media and entertainment platforms accountable for their role in reinforcing gender sensitivity and promoting the values of equality and respect for women.



