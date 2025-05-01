Live
- Possible because of INDIA bloc: NCP(SP) on Centre's caste census decision
- South Korea's military says new North Korean warship likely requires more time for deployment
- Hiring activity in India up 9pc in April; pharma, realty and GCC sectors shine: Report
- Won't let Delhi face water crisis, says CM Rekha Gupta amid tussle with Punjab
- IPL 2025: Aggressive batting mentality and Hazlewood have ticked many boxes for RCB, says Morgan
- Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as Revenue Secretary
- Rahul Gandhi’s demand prompted caste census move, says K'taka Cong; pledges full cooperation
- Aanand L. Rai, Hemant Dhome reunite for 'Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam'
- Maha govt's women and child development department ranks 1st in administration reform exercise
- Congress leader questions timing of Centre's decision on caste census
Commercial Gas Cylinder and Aviation Fuel Prices Reduced
Oil companies in India have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹14.50 and aviation fuel by ₹3,954 per kilolitre in Delhi.
The price of commercial gas cylinders used in hotels and restaurants has been reduced. Government-owned oil companies announced a cut of ₹14.50 per cylinder. This revision has been made in line with international crude oil prices. However, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.
Meanwhile, oil companies have also reduced the price of aviation fuel. In the national capital, Delhi, the price has been reduced by 4.4% per kilolitre — a drop of ₹3,954. As a result, the price has come down to ₹85,486.80 per kilolitre. On April 1 as well, oil companies had cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 6.15% (₹5,870).
This is the second consecutive time that ATF prices have been reduced. The lower prices are expected to benefit airline companies.