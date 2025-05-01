Commercial Gas Cylinder and Aviation Fuel Prices Reduced

The price of commercial gas cylinders used in hotels and restaurants has been reduced. Government-owned oil companies announced a cut of ₹14.50 per cylinder. This revision has been made in line with international crude oil prices. However, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Meanwhile, oil companies have also reduced the price of aviation fuel. In the national capital, Delhi, the price has been reduced by 4.4% per kilolitre — a drop of ₹3,954. As a result, the price has come down to ₹85,486.80 per kilolitre. On April 1 as well, oil companies had cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 6.15% (₹5,870).

This is the second consecutive time that ATF prices have been reduced. The lower prices are expected to benefit airline companies.







