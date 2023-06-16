Live
- Finance Ministry officials meet Moody's executives, apprise them of economic measures
- Sunny Leone to appear on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2
- Schools play a vital role in building an eco-friendly outlook
- Complaint filed against Maharashtra woman for offensive tweet against Mamata
- Psychodermatology- Holistic skincare
- BJP leader demands Hyderabad as 2nd capital of India
- Prabhas mania overwhelms fans as ‘Adipurush releases
- Hyderabad youth won title of "Mr Most Charming Teen"
- SCR to run six special trains for Ashada Ekadashi celebrations
- Paddy procurement: Government credits Rs 3000 crores into farmers accounts
Complaint filed against Maharashtra woman for offensive tweet against Mamata
A complaint has been registered with the Cyber Crime Division of Howrah City Police in West Bengal against a Maharashtra-based woman for posting an 'offensive' tweet against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: A complaint has been registered with the Cyber Crime Division of Howrah City Police in West Bengal against a Maharashtra-based woman for posting an 'offensive' tweet against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
In the complaint lodged by Calcutta High Court counsel Debolina Ghosh Das, it has been alleged that Sunaina Holey from Maharashtra used some of offensive words concerning the personal life of Banerjee in one of her tweets.
"The manner in which Holey used the offensive words concerning the personal life of the Chief Minister is unpardonable. I want the state police to take the help of Maharashtra police to arrest her and bring her to West Bengal. She should be tried in any court here," Debolina Ghosh Das said.
Das also said that such expression on social media is not just an insult to the Chief Minister, but also to the entire womanhood.
"This is clear misuse of the freedom of expression. Proper action should be taken in the matter," the complainant said.
Sources in Howrah City Police said that they have received the complaint and are also initiating necessary action in the matter.