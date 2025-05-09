Live
Complete blackout in Jammu district
Loud explosions spark panic among locals
Srinagar: Multiple loud explosions were heard in Jammu on Thursday evening, creating panic among residents. The explosion comes a day after India carried out strikes on nine terror camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
It is still unclear what caused the explosion. Red projectiles were seen in the sky soon before locals heard the explosions in Jammu. There is panic among locals after the explosions which were preceded by air raid sirens and blackouts.
“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid, posted on X. A day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistani military claimed that India has conducted a series of drone strikes in Lahore, Karachi and other locations. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India".
He added that the Pakistani armed forces “know very well how to deal with the enemy".