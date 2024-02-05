Conclave to draw a roadmap for urbanisation held in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday inaugurated a two-day conclave organised by the high-level committee for urban planning in collaboration with the Town and Country Planning Department here that saw over 100 participants, comprising bureaucrats and technocrats.

The objective of the conclave is to deliberate upon and to share the experiences with stakeholders about the state-specific initiatives and policies of Haryana on urban planning, public private partnership and affordable housing.

"Based on the deliberations, the conclave aims to set the future roadmap for urbanisation in Haryana," an official statement said.

Four technical sessions were held on the first day. The first session was chaired by Keshav Varma, high-level committee Chairman. The theme of the session was ‘Capacity Augmentation of Urban Planning’. In this session, presentations were made by Amit Khatri, Director, Town and Country Planning, P.S.N. Rao, Dean, School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, and Anshika Gupta, Specialist Urban Development, NITI Aayog.

An official said the conclave has given a wider platform to the urban and town planning professionals for cross-learning about practices and techniques of their profession being followed in other states as well as abroad. He said the recommendations of the conclave would help improving the urban planning system being practiced in the state.

The high-level committee for urban planning was constituted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.