Live
- Ensure BJP draws a blank in Delhi in LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers
- Jana Sena extends support to BJP in Mulugu
- TPCC spokesperson Ashok asks people to vote for Seethakka
- Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete
- Telangana polls: EC orders suspension of Tourism Development Corp MD for accompanying minister
- IFFI 2023: Madhuri, Shahid to perform at opening; Ayushmann to honour Michael Douglas on closing
- Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
- NHRC hears 56 human rights violation cases in NE states, orders to pay Rs 3.55cr relief
- What China's Xi gained from his Biden meeting
- 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: More in the offing, promises Manvir Singh after Kuwait triumph
Just In
Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone
The Congress on Friday highlighted that 'Team India' embodies the true essence of our nation as its members come from diverse regions, varied languages and distinct religions and exhorted it to go for the Cricket World Cup.
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday highlighted that 'Team India' embodies the true essence of our nation as its members come from diverse regions, varied languages and distinct religions and exhorted it to go for the Cricket World Cup.
The Congress' posts on X had political undertones and an oblique reference to 'INDIA' bloc of parties which have decided to come together to take on the BJP in next general elections. "Diverse regions, Varied languages, Distinct religions, yet, one unwavering 'Team India.' This embodies the true essence of our nation," the Congress said in a post on its official X handle.
It also used expressions like "Chak de Team India", "TEAM INDIA - 'NAAM' HI KAAFI HAI" and "Mean in Blue" for Team India along with pictures of players. The opposition party highlighted the map of India and highlighted "TEAM INDIA" whose players come from across the country and states like Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. In several posts on X, the Congress also put out pictures of the 'men in blue' who are part of Team India, a vague reference to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the bloc of 26 opposition parties which have got together to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. India takes on Australia in the finals of the 2023 World Cup Cricket at Ahmedabad on Sunday.