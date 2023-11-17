Cong exhorts 'Team India' to win World Cup, posts messages with political undertone

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday highlighted that 'Team India' embodies the true essence of our nation as its members come from diverse regions, varied languages and distinct religions and exhorted it to go for the Cricket World Cup.



The Congress' posts on X had political undertones and an oblique reference to 'INDIA' bloc of parties which have decided to come together to take on the BJP in next general elections. "Diverse regions, Varied languages, Distinct religions, yet, one unwavering 'Team India.' This embodies the true essence of our nation," the Congress said in a post on its official X handle.

It also used expressions like "Chak de Team India", "TEAM INDIA - 'NAAM' HI KAAFI HAI" and "Mean in Blue" for Team India along with pictures of players. The opposition party highlighted the map of India and highlighted "TEAM INDIA" whose players come from across the country and states like Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. In several posts on X, the Congress also put out pictures of the 'men in blue' who are part of Team India, a vague reference to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the bloc of 26 opposition parties which have got together to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. India takes on Australia in the finals of the 2023 World Cup Cricket at Ahmedabad on Sunday.