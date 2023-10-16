Cong posts first list for Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections. While the party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, it announced 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls and another 55 for Telangana assembly polls slated next month. In Madhya Pradesh, the party fielded former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara assembly constituency.



Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghogarh seat. He was a minister in the last Kamal Nath government. Another former minister in the state, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, who has been a former Rajya Sabha member, has been fielded from the Maheshwar-SC assembly seat.

Former cabinet minister Jitu Patwari has been fielded from Rau assembly constituency. In Chhattisgarh, the party fielded its chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat. Another senior minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has been fielded from Durg Rural assembly seat while Chhattisgarh assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant has been fielded from Sakti assembly seat.

n Telangana, the party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat. Revanth Reddy is currently the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency.

The party has also fielded its sitting Lok Sabha MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the Huzurnagar assembly constituency.