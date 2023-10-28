Live
Cong slams govt over inflation, says people's anger will be visible in poll results
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the government over the issue of inflation saying it had come to power on the promise of checking the inflation but has completely failed to control it, and to hide its failure, trying to divert people's attention but anger of the people will be clearly visible in the coming election results.
Taking a pot-shot at the BJP government at the Centre, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Inflation is continuously increasing. It has become difficult for common and poor people to live. Modi government came to power with the promise of reducing inflation. But it has completely failed to control it in the last 9.5 years. To hide its failure, it is trying to divert people's attention.
"But people are seeing and understanding everything. The anger of the people troubled by inflation will be clearly visible in the results of the coming elections," Ramesh said, attaching a news report of the prices of several vegetables commodities skyrocketing in last few weeks.
The Congress has been critical of the government over the issue of inflation and it has time to time slammed the government over the issue.