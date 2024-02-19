Cong visionless, conspires to create instability: PM

New Delhi: Spitting fire on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is the first prime minister to raise the issue of toilets and speak about the dignity of women from the Red Fort, while the Congress doesn’t have an agenda except to abuse Modi. He said there are some saner elements in the Congress who have telling the party leadership that more they abuse Modi greater will be the loss for the party, but the mother of graft, instability and polarization cannot promise Vikas.

“That is why, we have to save the nation from the Congress,” Modi said, alleging that the Congress, time and again, had shown disrespect towards the armed forces. “It is the most confused party. It divides the country on the basis of region and religion. BJP, on the other hand, works for the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat (One India-Glorious India),” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “The northeast was completely ignored by the earlier governments. But we do not work for votes and seats. For us, every corner of the country should be prosperous and developed. This is our belief.” He said his Council of Ministers had a record representation of leaders from the northeast. “For the first time, a woman has become a member of the Rajya Sabha from Nagaland. We are proud that for the first time we have given a place to a person from Tripura in the Council of Ministers,” he said. “For the first time in our government, Arunachal Pradesh has got a Cabinet minister,” Modi said. “Our government is for everyone. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is reflected in our work ethics,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP is bringing together the power of the youth, women and farmers in building a “Viksit Bharat.” “We asked those who were not acknowledged by anyone, and not just that, we have also worshipped them,” he said.

In the times to come, there will be plenty of opportunities for “our mothers, sisters and daughters”, the Prime Minister said, adding that ‘Mission Shakti’ will create a complete ecosystem for the protection and empowerment of women in the country and added that 15,000 women self-help groups will get drones. “Now, ‘Drone Didi’ will bring scientific temperament and modernity to farming. Three crore women in the country will be made ‘Lakhpati Didis’,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the BJP ended the five-century wait of the people and constructed the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The religious flag has been hoisted in Pavagadh, Gujarat, after 500 years. After seven decades, we opened the Kartarpur Sahib Highway. After waiting for seven decades, the country has got freedom from Article 370,” the Prime Minister added.