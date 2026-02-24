Cong walkouts of Assembly over minor’s rape, murder

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches on Monday, leading to a walkout by Congress MLAs over the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bikaner district. Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, opposition members sought details on the investigation and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, responding on behalf of the government, said the incident occurred on February 21. The minor had left home for school when she was allegedly attacked in a secluded area.

The Minister told the House that special teams are working to identify and trace the accused. “Special teams have been formed for immediate investigation. They are questioning suspects and carrying out a thorough probe,” Bedham said.

He added that the body is being kept in the mortuary and senior police officers are present at the spot. “Law and order is under control.

I assure the House that whoever the accused may be, Rajasthan Police will arrest them and put them behind bars,” he said. Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully questioned the government over the delay in making arrests.