Congress Alleges BJP's Attempt To Replicate Godhra Incident In Karnataka Amid Ayodhya Protests

Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad asserted on Wednesday that the BJP is attempting to replicate the Godhra incident in Karnataka, referring to the riots in Gujarat in 2002. Hariprasad called for vigilance and enhanced security for those visiting Ayodhya. His comments came amid BJP protests over the arrest of a Hindu activist in Hubballi connected to riots following the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Srikanth Poojari, identified as a 'kar sevak,' was arrested in Hubballi on January 1, allegedly involved in the 1992 riots. Hariprasad criticized the BJP's protest, characterizing it as politically motivated rather than a genuine protest. He emphasized that demolishing one religious place to build another is unprecedented and accused the BJP of trying to incite trouble in Karnataka with a Godhra-like incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticized the BJP, cautioning against assigning caste and religious labels to criminals. He questioned the outcry surrounding the criminal suspect in Hubballi and argued against defending a suspect in a riots case. Siddaramaiah attributed the rise in criminal activities in the state to the BJP's actions and their tendency to associate crime with caste and religion.